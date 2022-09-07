PICS: Priest rescued in Limpopo mountains after he lost his way during ‘secret prayers’

Pretoria – Police’s search and rescue team have played a pivotal role in rescuing a 33-year-old man who was, for hours trapped on the Chuenespoort Mountains in the Lebowakgomo policing area outside Polokwane. According to the police in Limpopo, George Mondane, a Zionist priest from Makgofe village outside Seshego, reportedly went to the mountains in the early hours of Monday to have ‘a secret prayer session’.

“He later started to feel uneasy and hallucinated, that’s when he lost his way back. He also realised that he ran out of food and water and frantically wandered around the mountains and fortunately his phone was fully charged and managed to call for help,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “The victim was safely rescued at about 6pm, following a search operation by members of the SAPS Air Wing and Water Wing Rescue Unit. He was treated for minor dehydration and shock before he was taken home.” Police in Limpopo have rescued Zionist priest George Mondane who was stranded in the Chuenespoort Mountains outside Polokwane. Picture: SAPS Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has warned community members to be to be extra cautious when exercising or performing their rituals at “hazardous places as this often result in resources being diverted from crime prevention activities for search and rescue operations”.

“We however commend the members for succeeding in rescuing the victim alive,” Hadebe said. Zionist priest George Mondane after he was rescued by police in the Chuenespoort Mountains outside Polokwane. Picture: SAPS Last month, police at Mphephu in Limpopo launched an investigation into the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl, Mutshidzi Muthadzwi who was last seen at Rabali, Zone 4 Section under Vhembe District. Police in Limpopo last month launched a search for Mutshidzi Muthadzwi. Picture: SAPS Sergeant Maphure Manamela said Mutshidzi was last seen on August 19.

“The victim was reportedly last seen by her grandmother when she left to attend school at Matanda Primary School but she never returned and has since disappeared,” Manamela said. Police made efforts to locate the teenager at friends and relatives’ homes but it was all in vain. She was last seen wearing a school uniform.

“Anyone with information that can help to find the missing girl should contact the investigating officer Lieutenant-Colonel Dzangana Mphephu on 082 565 7729 or crime stop number 08600 10111 or nearest police station or the MySAPS App,” police said. IOL