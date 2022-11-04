PICS: Prisoners, including one sentenced to life this week for rape, have escaped in Limpopo

Pretoria - Police in Tshamutumbu, outside Thohoyandou, have launched a massive manhunt for three prisoners who escaped from police holding cells in the early hours of Wednesday, at around 2am. Police spokesperson in Limpopo, Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said the prisoners, aged between 19 and 45, allegedly escaped through a hole inside the cells.

“The two awaiting trial prisoners, Rulph Chemai aged 19 from Zimbabwe and Nemalale Tshilidzi aged 34, from Vhembe District face charges of house robbery and the third prisoner, Caiphus Kwinda aged 45 was sentenced to life imprisonment (on Tuesday) after he was convicted of rape,” said Seabi. “Additional charges of escaping from lawful custody have been opened and the circumstances around their escape is still being investigated.” Awaiting trial prisoners Rulph Chemai (pictured), Nemalale Tshilidzi and a convicted prisoner, Caiphus Kwinda who was sentenced to life imprisonment this week after being convicted of rape, have escaped in Limpopo. Photo: SAPS The SAPS is appealing for community members’ assistance in locating the escapees.

“Members of the community are warned not to confront the prisoners, as they are considered to be dangerous but to rather contact the nearest police station or urgently contact the investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Colbert Ntshavheni on 082 414 1621 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or use My SAPS App,” said Seabi. Awaiting trial prisoners Rulph Chemai, Nemalale Tshilidzi (pictured) and a convicted prisoner, Caiphus Kwinda who was sentenced to life imprisonment this week after being convicted of rape, have escaped in Limpopo. Photo: SAPS “Police investigations continue.” Awaiting trial prisoners Rulph Chemai, Nemalale Tshilidzi and a convicted prisoner, Caiphus Kwinda (pictured) who was sentenced to life imprisonment this week after being convicted of rape, have escaped in Limpopo. Photo: SAPS Earlier this week, IOL reported that it has been two weeks since seven prisoners made a brazen escape from the Waainek Correctional Centre in Makhanda, Eastern Cape.

While three of the prisoners have been rearrested, police confirmed that the hunt was still on for the four remaining suspects. On Tuesday morning police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the search was on and urged citizens not to approach these prisoners, but rather to inform police. The men escaped during the early hours of October 18.

According to police an officer had arrived for standby duties when she saw the lights on in one of the units. Police said she discovered that the seven inmates had escaped through a window. According to a report by News24, during their escape the men are alleged to have used 300mm hacksaw blades to cut steel bars.

The first prisoner to be recaptured, hours after his escape, was Bennet Kwarrie. Kwarrie had been hit by a truck in the Free State when he was rearrested. He is in prison for housebreaking, theft and attempted murder. The second prisoner, Simba Masinga, was found hiding in bushes near Committees Drift. Masinga was charged with rhino poaching.

Last week police found Trymore Chauke. He was rearrested while begging in Seven Fountains. Chauke was convicted of rhino poaching. Police are still searching for murder accused Luvuyo September. In addition to murder charges police said September also faces charges of kidnapping and robbery. Nhamo Muyambo, Abraham Moyane and Francis Chitho, have all been convicted of rhino poaching.