PICS: South African police thwart major smuggling operation along Limpopo river, seizing goods worth R500,000

A gang's attempt to smuggle goods into South Africa hit a major snag after the South African Police Service (SAPS) thwarted their operations and seized their goods. Police said the confiscated items, which were likely being smuggled across the border, include alcoholic beverages, energy drinks, baked goods, flour, and other consumer goods, along with a chest fridge.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng, said the items were confiscated along the Limpopo River, in the Musina policing area in Saturday morning. "At around 11.20am, the SAPS Operations Vala Umgodi National Prevention team was conducting a routine patrol near the Tshirundu village when they received a tip-off about eight boats loading goods," Thakeng said. He said when the gang saw police, they got back into the boats and fled back to Zimbabwe, abandoning their loot.