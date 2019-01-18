File picture: SAPS Twitter

Musina - Three suspects, aged between 34 and 57, were arrested with alleged counterfeit money in Musina town, Limpopo police said on Friday. Spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said that on Thursday at around 11am police were performing normal patrol duties along the N1 in Musina town when they received a tip-off about a suspicious vehicle in the area.

They acted on a tip off and spotted the said vehicle driving at a high speed, the perpetrators attempted to escape but the members acted promptly and apprehended them.

"The police searched the vehicle and seized 79 €100 notes, 220 $100 notes and six $50 fake notes. The suspects earlier on tried to buy at one of the shops around town with these fake notes," said Manamela.

PHOTO: Supplied by police

The trio are expected to appear in the Louise Trichardt Magistrate's court soon on a charge of possession of counterfeit goods.

Police investigations are still continuing.

African News Agency (ANA)