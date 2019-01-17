File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects aged between 30 and 40 have been arrested for allegedly stealing R2,6 million, Limpopo police said on Thursday. Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the first suspect was arrested at Ravele Riverside under Tshilwavhisikhu policing area and his accomplice was later nabbed at Elim Mabedengwa in Watervaal policing precinct.

"A team of operatives comprising members derived from the Provincial Organized Crime, Crime Intelligence, the Makhado Task Team and Thohoyandou Tactical Response Team acted on the information that was received of a substantial amount of money that went missing from the cash-in-transit Company in Louis Trichardt and the operation was conducted at different identified sites. "

"The cash in bank notes was recovered buried in the yards. Some of the cash was found stashed in ice cream containers and refuse bags," said Mojapelo.

Mojapelo said the suspects, who were employed by the CIT company were responsible for collecting cash from various places and instead of making deposits, they then took the money. One of the suspects had already bought a double cab vehicle which police confiscated.

The suspects will appear in Louis Trichardt Magistrate's court soon on a charge of theft.

