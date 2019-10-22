Cape Town - A report presented to Parliament's portfolio committee on basic education has painted a worrying picture of the state of sanitation at rural schools such as the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.
Education activist groups Equal Education Law Centre and Section 27 together sampled 86 schools and found:
- 33 schools with plain pit toilets,
- 10 schools with new sanitation and the old pit toilets that have not been demolished,
- 35 schools with inadequate toilets,
- 3 schools with toilets that are not fit for purpose or not disability friendly and
- 11 schools with poorly maintained toilets.
Senior researcher at Equal Education Law Centre Rubeena Parker said: “These schools need urgent sanitation replacements. In addition to the existence of pit latrines, the conditions of these toilets are not great. As we have alluded to the presentation there are serious problems that have to be addressed."