Polokwane - Police in Limpopo on Monday took two brothers in for questioning after their sister was found beheaded in a suspected case of ritual killing near Phalaborwa.

''The deceased was found killed inside her bedroom at Matiko Xikaya village in the early hours of today [Monday]. The body of the deceased was found without a head and police were immediately summoned. The motive behind this is still unknown but ritual related killing may not be ruled out,'' said police spokesperson Brigadier Moatshe Ngoepe.

The woman, aged 34, was discovered by her child.

According to SAPS, the murder being related to a ritual killing may not be ruled out.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects was asked to contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or crime line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

Police investigations are continuing.

African News Agency/ANA



