Police in Limpopo seize boat and two vehicles during crackdown on cross-border crime

Police in Limpopo confiscated two vehicles and a boat during an intensive cross-border operation in the Masisi police area. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said different law enforcement agencies have intensified efforts to curtail cross-border crimes in the area.

“The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has applauded the police and cross border members for their collaborative efforts in preventing cross border crime in Vhembe District,” said Thakeng. “This follows the confiscation of two vehicles, one boat, and the arrest of four suspects for contravention of the Immigration Act, and two (people) for aiding and abetting next to Limpopo River in the bushes at Masisi policing precinct.” He said the arrests were effected during a cross-border operation on Monday.

The operation was conducted through a roadblock, stop-and-searches, and cross-border road patrols around Masisi. Meanwhile, Hadebe welcomed the arrests and praised the collaboration between police and cross-border business forums and farmers union members. The arrested suspects are expected to appear in court soon, while police investigations are still ongoing.

On Monday, IOL reported that a crackdown on illegal mining in Limpopo has led to the arrest of 17 people, including 14 undocumented foreign nationals, as the South African Police Service (SAPS) ramped up efforts to combat the exploitation of natural resources. The Vala Umgodi multi-disciplinary task teams targeted illegal sand mining and other illicit activities across the province, resulting in a significant operation involving the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). "The 14 suspects, aged between 19 and 45, arrested for violating the Immigration Act, were apprehended as follows: four in Thohoyandou, Vhembe District, and 10 in Westenburg, Capricorn District," Thakeng said at the time.

Additionally, three suspects aged between 30 and 45 were arrested in Apel, Sekhukhune District, for illegally loading sand. Thakeng confirmed that these disruptive operations targeted illegal mining sites linked to gold-bearing minerals, chrome, and sand extraction. The operation also uncovered other violations. Seven individuals were fined for selling expired food in Tynmine, Waterberg District.