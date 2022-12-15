Police in Malamulele launch a manhunt for suspect who allegedly set a house alight with women and children inside

Johannesburg - Police in Malamulele have launched a manhunt for a 29-year-old male suspect who allegedly set a house alight where two women and four children were inside sleeping after he doused the house with what was believed to be petrol, at Plange village, Mtiti, in the early hours of Sunday, December 11. According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the suspect had visited his ex-girlfriend, 23, at the home where she was with her two children, aged two months and two years, her cousin and her two children, aged six days and three years, the previous day, Saturday.

The suspect then left following a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend. In the early hours of Sunday morning at about 1am, an unknown suspect broke the window and sprinkled a flammable liquid substance believed to be petrol inside the house through the window and then set the house on fire. The suspect then fled the scene while the victims screamed for help and they were eventually rescued by community members.

Ledwaba said: “Police and emergency rescue services were summoned and the victims were transported to hospital in a critical condition. “Police then opened a case of arson and six counts of attempted murder. Sadly, the three-year-old child, identified as Vunene Ngobeni, later succumbed to her injuries. “The sixth count of attempted murder was then changed to murder”.

Ledwaba added: “The motive behind this incident is not yet known but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.” Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, has ordered that the suspect responsible for this horrendous incident be hunted down and brought to book. “We appeal to community members with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspect to come forward,” said Hadebe.

