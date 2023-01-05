Police intensify search for boy, 7, who went missing on Christmas Eve

Cape Town - Police in Limpopo have intensified their search for a missing seven-year-old boy who went missing in the Vhembe District on Christmas Eve. There is still no sign of Washu Tshihume, who went missing from Lamvi Village.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has assembled a dedicated team of investigators attached to the provincial office to assist in probing the boy’s disappearance. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said police have been working around the clock to find the missing boy. Tshihume went missing while playing with his friends near his home.

“The case is now being handed by the Provincial Investigation Unit,” Mojapelo said. On Wednesday, Hadebe along with the Deputy Police Commissioner for crime detection, Major General Samuel Manala and District Commissioner of the Vhembe District Major General Eddie Van der Walt visited the area and appealed to residents to desist from taking the law into their own hands. They urged residents to allow police space to investigate the matter thoroughly.

“I know this is a very difficult situation for everyone, especially the parents, but I promise that police will leave no stone unturned to find the child and what really transpired. “We, therefore, call on community members in this area to assist the police in searching for the child,” Hadebe said. She said when she arrived in the area on Wednesday morning, she was told a house was torched on Tuesday evening.

“Nothing can justify anyone to take the law into their own hands, as this behaviour is a criminal act and the police will be obliged to act against the culprits. I urge everyone to desist from engaging in any form of criminality as this will not help to find the child,” Hadebe added. Police urge anyone with information surrounding the disappearance of the boy to contact the investigating officers Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501 or Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola on 071 601 5174 or Sergeant Thulani Baloyi on 072 228 2680. Alternatively, call Crime Stop on 0860010111 or the nearest police station or use MySAPSApp. [email protected]