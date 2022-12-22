Police launch manhunt for suspects after two women shot dead on bus from Pretoria to Harare, passengers robbed at gunpoint

Johannesburg - Two women were shot dead and another sustained critical injuries while travelling on a bus headed to Harare from Johannesburg. Three alleged shooters boarded the Copperbelt bus at Bosman Street in Pretoria, pretending to be passengers before launching their attack.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the three suspects boarded a Harare-bound bus at Bosman and as the bus passed Mantsole Weighbridge along the N1, one of the suspects allegedly produced a firearm and shot through the front windscreen, forcing the driver to pull over. The other suspects then shot three women, instantly killing two and critically injuring the third. “All other passengers were then ordered to disembark and lie on the ground. They were thereafter robbed of their belongings, including cash, cellphones and passports.

“The suspects were thereafter allegedly picked up by another motor vehicle that was apparently following the bus,” said Mojapelo. The bus had left Pretoria at about 1am on Thursday. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, has ordered that the suspects be hunted down and brought to book.

Story continues below Advertisement