Polokwane - A man has been shot dead after he allegedly fired random shots at Polokwane Provincial Hospital, Limpopo police said on Saturday. "The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Polokwane are investigating an attempted murder and inquest cases which occurred in the Polokwane Provincial Hospital on Friday, the 23rd August 2019," Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

It was alleged that at about 5.30pm on Friday afternoon, a patient was transported by ambulance from Venda to Polokwane Provincial Hospital for medical treatment. On arrival at the hospital, "he took out a firearm and randomly fired shots within the ward".

"During that process, a 32-year-old on-duty male nurse was shot at several times. Soon after that, another gunshot was heard and later, the patient was found on the floor of the ward in a pool of blood and the firearm lying next to his body."

"Police were notified and reacted swiftly to the scene of crime. The deceased was certified dead at the scene and the firearm used was confiscated. The preliminary police investigations have revealed that it is a licensed firearm belonging to the deceased."

The man was identified as a businessman, aged 36, from Thohoyandou. The motive behind the incident was not clear at this stage, but the police investigation was ongoing, Ngoepe said.

African News Agency (ANA)