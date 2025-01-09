Police rubbish claims that foreigners harvest body parts, organs in Limpopo

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe expressed shock and dismay following allegations spreading on social media platforms, claiming that foreign nationals are working with South Africans in the province to kill people for their body parts. Police said the false allegations have been fanned on social media platforms.

The circulating allegations are that organised criminals rob vehicles and approach any house, pretending to seek help. As soon as the criminals gain entry into the houses, they then kill the occupants by removing their body parts while they are still alive. Hadebe has condemned the spreading of fake news, describing the allegations as baseless and devoid of truth. “One of our biggest threats at the moment is fake news. We strongly condemn the spreading of fake news, unverified information, rumours or threats as this seeks to cause panic and confusion, and in some instances incite possible violence,” said Hadebe.

She appealed to community members to fact-check information first before sharing it on social media platforms. “Those who are found to be sharing inflammatory messages will be charged accordingly. We, therefore, urge prompt reporting of these incidents to ensure that law enforcement deals with such issues,” said Hadebe. In another incident, IOL reported on Wednesday that police in Limpopo have confiscated two vehicles and a boat during an intensive cross-border operation in the Masisi police area.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said different law enforcement agencies have intensified efforts to curtail cross-border crimes in the area. “The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has applauded the police and cross border members for their collaborative efforts in preventing cross border crime in Vhembe District,” said Thakeng. “This follows the confiscation of two vehicles, one boat, and the arrest of four suspects for contravention of the Immigration Act, and two (people) for aiding and abetting next to Limpopo River in the bushes at Masisi policing precinct.”

He said the arrests were effected during a cross-border operation on Monday. The operation was conducted through a roadblock, stop-and-searches, and cross-border road patrols around Masisi.