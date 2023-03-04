Premier Stan Mathabatha seeks divine intervention after spate of deadly crashes in Limpopo

Pretoria - Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has sent condolences to families who lost loved ones in the horrific crash where at least 16 people were killed on Friday morning. The crash happened on the R579 in Motetema, near Groblersdal at around 7am on Friday.

“We would want to convey our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, and we would want to wish those who got injured, a speedy recovery,” said Mathabatha. “We also learnt about another (crash) that happened in Mankweng,” he said. At least 16 people were killed in a horrific crash on Motetema Road, while another crash killed at least three people at Mankweng in Limpopo on Friday. Picture: Limpopo Transport and Community Safety At least three people were reportedly killed in the Mankweng crash.

Mathabatha said the province will be seeking spiritual intervention amid the deadly crashes and bloodshed. “Like we said in the State of the Province address, we will be convening a prayer day where we will be praying for all these disasters, for all these tragedies so that at the end of the day, the Almighty will be able to listen to us and we can be able to clear some of these accidents, or to reduce them,” he said. Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha. File Picture: Limpopo Provincial Government The Limpopo premier has committed to visit families of the deceased.

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety said the Motetema crash happened when a minibus taxi collided head-on with a truck and another minibus taxi after overtaking unsafely. Law enforcement officers at the scene on Friday cited reckless driving as a possible cause of the crash. One of the minibus taxis involved in the crash was transporting learners to school.

The drivers of the two taxis and six learners are among the 16 who died. Four passengers with serious injuries were transported to a nearby health facility for medical attention. Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani has also sent condolences to the bereaved families. Radzilani also expressed “serious concern” about the number of fatalities recorded across the province.