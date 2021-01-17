President Ramaphosa to deliver eulogy for King Victor Thulare

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the funeral of His Majesty King Victor Thulare of the BaPedi Kingdom on Sunday, January 17.

Kgoshikgolo Thulare Thulare III passed away on Wednesday, 06 January 2021, at the age of 40. He will be laid to rest in Sekhukhuneland in Limpopo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured Kgoshikgolo Thulare by designating his funeral as a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

The Special Official funeral will take place in compliance with COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

The SABC will provide a live broadcast feed. In addition, arrangements have been made for the service to be streamed live on the government’s YouTube channel and Twitter feed.