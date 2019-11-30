PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the police for their swift action that led to the arrest of a man suspected of involvement in the murder of 21-year-old Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana, the presidency said on Saturday.
“Earlier in the week, I had requested Minister of Police [Bheki Cele] to spare no effort to track down the perpetrator of this heinous crime. That we have now had an arrest is truly sterling police work,” Ramaphosa said in a statement issued by the presidency.
“We are keeping our promise to the women and girls of this country that our law-enforcement authorities will not hesitate to act against perpetrators of gender-based violence [GBV]. We are making sure that violent criminals are apprehended and not left to roam the streets with impunity where they can attack again,” Ramaphosa said.
Ramabulana was attacked and killed in her student accommodation in Mokomene in Limpopo last Sunday.
“Since Precious’s death, the women of the community have told us they feel unsafe and fearful. The arrest of the suspect will not only reassure them, but bring a measure of comfort to her bereaved family,” Ramaphosa said.