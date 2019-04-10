Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwabane File picture: Gcina Ndwalane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwabane has come to the aid of a Limpopo woman whose daughter was refused admission to a local school because the mother was self-employed. In January this year, the woman approached the office of the public protector for assistance after the principal of the school refused the child admission despite having received the application on time.

The public protector opened an investigation into the matter and made contact with the school principal. During the course of the preliminary investigation, Mkhwabane "determined that the principal’s conduct was improper in that the child could not be denied admission on the basis that the mother was self-employed.

"The principal was reminded that the child had a constitutional right to education," her office said.

When the public protector pointed out to the principal that her conduct amounted to maladministration, the woman relented and allowed the child to be enrolled at the school.

The principal also issued an apology to the mother.

* Citizens are urged to lodge complaints of poor service or conduct with the Public Protector on [email protected] or call 0800112040.