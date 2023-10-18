R1,000 cold drink: Cop arrested after allegedly receiving bribe inside court premises

A 39-year-old police officer, Sergeant Tawana Daniel Masetla, stationed at the Sebayeng police station in Limpopo has appeared before the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on charges of corruption. It is alleged that on October 11, members of the Limpopo anti-corruption unit of the SA Police Service received information that a police sergeant stationed at Sebayeng had solicited a bribe of R1,000.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo, the money was solicited from a family member of a person who had been arrested on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The money, according to the NPA, was in exchange for facilitation of the withdrawal of the criminal case. A Limpopo-based police officer was remanded in custody after he allegedly received a bribe of R1,000 from a relative of an accused person. File Picture: Karen Sandison/ African News Agency (ANA) “The complainant (the relative of the arrested person) was instructed to bring the money, R1,000 to the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court, where the accused (assault case) would be making his first appearance,” said Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, Limpopo NPA spokesperson.

The anti-corruption unit then obtained a Section 252A (permission to set a trap) and set the arrest in motion. “The accused (Masetla) arrived at the court building and the complainant, accompanied by members of the anti-corruption unit, announced his arrival, and confirmed possession of the agreed amount. “The accused then instructed the complainant to place the money in the door panel which he proceeded to do. After closing the door, the accused was then arrested and detained,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.