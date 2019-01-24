SAPS in Vhulaudzi outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo are offering R100 000 reward to residents with information that could lead to the re-arrest of murder fugitive Dorobo Rodney Tshivula from Maelula village. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

Cape Town - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Vhulaudzi outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo, on Thursday said they were offering R100 000 reward for information that could lead to the re-arrest of a man sought for murder and failing to comply with bail conditions. The 31-year-old murder fugitive Dorobo Rodney Tshivula from Maelula village was granted bail by the Dzanani Magistrate's Court and he was scheduled to appear in court again before the Thohoyandou High Court in September last year, which he failed to do.

“The police offer a reward of R100 000 for information that can lead to his re-arrest and subsequent conviction,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe in a statement.

Ngoepe said the suspect was initially arrested after he was positively linked to the murder of his 29-year-old partner, Suzan Mabala on an incident that occurred in Phadzima village in 2017. Prior to this incident, Mabala was reported missing by her distraught family on April 19, 2017, and after weeks of search by the police, her body was found dumped in the nearby bushes, already in a state of decomposition on May 13, 2017.

“After this shocking discovery, members of the community went on a rampage by barricading the roads and torching the local Vhulaudzi police station. This resulted into 21 people being arrested for various charges relating to public violence including arson,” Ngoepe said.

African News Agency (ANA)