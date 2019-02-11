File Image/ANA.

Seshego - A Limpopo pastor facing rape charges has been arrested again - this time for a range of crimes, police said on Monday.



The 57-year-old pastor, from Seshego, and five members of his church were arrested during a snap operation by Seshego SAPS.





Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo in a statement said police started investigating multiple cases against the six after receiving complaints from some of the church's congregants.





The congregants claimed the pastor and his accomplices had allegedly assaulted them severely during church services after they failed to make tithe offerings.





"Others allegedly had to surrender their houses and cars and were told to stay within the church premises.





"Other allegations include extortion of hard earned cash from pensioners who had just retired. The said pastor is also suspected of having raped girls as young as 14."





Mojapelo confirmed that police were investigating over 40 cases of rape and assault.





He added that police were also probing allegations that the deaths of certain congregants may have been concealed.



The pastor and his accused face a range of charges, including rape, fraud, assault GBH, concealment of death, kidnapping, extortion and theft.





The suspects are expected to appear in Seshego Magistrates' court on Tuesday while pastor is also due to appear in the Mankweng Magistrates' court again on Friday in relation on two more counts of rapes.





He is currently out on R200 000 bail.





IOL