Polokwane - The rape case against prominent Limpopo government official was withdrawn in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court, with the official also withdrawing the extortion charge he laid against the alleged rape victim.

The two appeared in court on Monday.

''Both parties submitted withdrawal statements, so we are not pursuing the case. We cannot disclose the contents of their withdrawal statements as they will be forwarded to the director of public prosecutions for further decision,'' National Prosecutions Authority spokeswoman Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi told reporters outside court.



Read: Prominent Limpopo government official in dock after Cosafa's usher's rape

The well-known official was arrested over the weekend for allegedly raping a woman working as soccer match usher during the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) Cup underway in Limpopo. The man, in turn, laid extortion charges against the woman, accusing her of trying to swindle at least R100 000 out of him.

The Cosafa tournament is being held in Limpopo's capital, Polokwane, until June 9.

African News Agency/ANA