Reckless driving blamed as 6 are killed in another deadly N1 crash in Limpopo

Pretoria - At least six people lost their lives during a horrific motor vehicle collision on the N1, south of Makhado, near Lalapanzi Hotel in the Vhembe District in Limpopo. “A light motor vehicle is reported to have collided head-on with a light delivery vehicle after overtaking on a barrier line at 9pm on Sunday, 18 December 2022,” Limpopo department of transport and community safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene narrated.

“Four women and two men were declared dead at the scene.” Four other people who sustained injuries during the incident were transported to nearby health facilities for medical attention. “Law enforcement officers at the scene cited reckless driving as a possible cause of the crash,” said Chuene.

Meanwhile, Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani, has sent condolences to the families of the travellers who died in the crash. “This has been a bloody weekend on our roads. Our hearts are heavy. People have lost lives in different kinds of vehicles and others while walking. “This a painful but also opportune time to implore all road users to never get tired of heeding the call to always obey the rules of the road, for everyone to arrive alive,” said Radzilani.

“Let us be mindful of the decisions we take on the road and their impact on others before we act.” On Friday, IOL reported that a traveller had been killed during a motor vehicle collision on the N1 north in Limpopo, near Ingwe Hotel in Vhembe District. “A light delivery vehicle is reported to have lost control and collided head-on with a truck. One person has sadly died, and two sustained slight injuries,” said Chuene at the time.

