Residents burn home of Limpopo man who allegedly killed his girlfriend and stabbed her sister

Johannesburg - Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a 22-year-old man who allegedly killed his 26-year-old girlfriend and stabbed her sister, seriously injuring her. The man fled after the incidents but residents, who heard what had happened, went to his home and razed it.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, of the Limpopo police, said information at their disposal was that the man stabbed his 26-year-old girlfriend to death in Monsterlus Selahlilwe village in Hlogotlou, outside Groblersdal. Allegations are that the suspect was at his girlfriend’s home in the area when the two argued on Friday at around 10pm. “He then produced a knife and stabbed her to death. In the process, the suspect also stabbed the deceased’s sister, critically wounding her. She was taken to hospital.

’’The younger brother to the sisters reportedly managed to escape unharmed and alerted the neighbours,” he said. The community soon got wind of what had happened, mobilised themselves, went to the suspect’s house and set it alight on Monday. There was no one in the house at the time.

The community burnt the home of a man believed to have killed his girlfriend and stabbed her sister, seriously injuring her. Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident and ordered the police to hunt down the suspect and bring him to book. Hadebe also condemned the community’s action, saying that rather than burn down his house, they should have assist the police in finding him. The police are requesting Maxwell Mashegoane of Monsterlus Selahliwe (pictured above) to avail himself at his nearest police station, as it is believed he will be able to assist in the investigation.