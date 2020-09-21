SANDF member accused of shooting civilian in Limpopo gets bail

PRETORIA – The SANDF member arrested last week in Limpopo for allegedly shooting a civilian, apparently during a heated argument over a face mask, was on Monday granted bail, the NPA said.

Limpopo spokesperson for the NPA Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the soldier, Hendry Ngomane, 29, was granted R5,000 (about US$300) by the Morebeng Magistrate’s Court. He was charged with attempted murder.

“The police at Mogwadi, in the Capricorn District, arrested the member of the SANDF for allegedly shooting a 27-year-old man, Solomon Modise, at the local shopping complex,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

“Members of the national defence force were reportedly on duty monitoring Covid-19 compliance in the area when they approached a group of people who were not wearing face masks. When asked why they were not wearing masks, an argument allegedly ensued and one of the soldiers shot the victim.”

She said Modise was taken to the local hospital, where he received medical attention.