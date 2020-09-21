SANDF member accused of shooting civilian in Limpopo gets bail
PRETORIA – The SANDF member arrested last week in Limpopo for allegedly shooting a civilian, apparently during a heated argument over a face mask, was on Monday granted bail, the NPA said.
Limpopo spokesperson for the NPA Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the soldier, Hendry Ngomane, 29, was granted R5,000 (about US$300) by the Morebeng Magistrate’s Court. He was charged with attempted murder.
“The police at Mogwadi, in the Capricorn District, arrested the member of the SANDF for allegedly shooting a 27-year-old man, Solomon Modise, at the local shopping complex,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.
“Members of the national defence force were reportedly on duty monitoring Covid-19 compliance in the area when they approached a group of people who were not wearing face masks. When asked why they were not wearing masks, an argument allegedly ensued and one of the soldiers shot the victim.”
She said Modise was taken to the local hospital, where he received medical attention.
Ngomane will return to court on October 28.
Last week, the SANDF said the shot civilian was trying to disarm the soldier.
“A shot went off during the quarrel and injured an adult male in his right thigh. The injured man was attended to by the local doctor and was later transferred to Helene Franz hospital,” the SANDF said in a statement.
“A case of attempted murder was opened at Mogwadi police station.”
Members of the SANDF are supporting the South African Police Service in enforcing Covid-19 lockdown regulations.
In April, a Johannesburg man Collins Khosa died after a confrontation with soldiers and police officers.
African News Agency