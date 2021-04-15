SANDF member among suspects arrested for Limpopo violence
Pretoria - A member of the SANDF is among seven people appearing in court on Thursday after being arrested by police in Limpopo following public violence in Phalaborwa, Namakgale and Lulekane last week.
At the height of the disturbances, the town of Phalaborwa was almost deserted when protesters using tree branches, burning tyres and rocks blocked several roads, Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement.
“The violent protests hugely disrupted tranquillity in the affected areas as children could not go to school, people could not go to work and shops were closed. More police members had to be deployed to quell the violence,” Mojapelo said.
“The suspects, aged between 23 and 53, were arrested during the targeted raids that were conducted at identified locations. They will appear in Namakgale Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.”
He said the first people to be arrested over the violence were Peter Malatji, aged 50, and 35-year-old Mavis Malatji, who were picked up on Monday, and appeared in court on Wednesday.
“The woman collapsed in court soon after they were remanded in custody and had to be rushed to hospital where she has been admitted under police guard. Both will again appear in the same court on 20 April. More arrests are expected,” said Mojapelo.
Limpopo provincial commissioner of police Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba has commended his charges “for tirelessly hunting down the suspects and bringing them to book”.
