SANDF member in hospital after being attacked by hyena at Kruger National Park

PRETORIA – A member of the South African National Defence (SANDF) was attacked and injured by a hyena at a shooting range within camp Skukuza of the South African National Parks’ (SANParks) Kruger National Park. SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the incident took place in the early hours of Monday.

“It is reported that a staff sergeant heard the movement of the hyena in the covered area of the operations room and the kitchen. He called on his colleague to assist in chasing the animal out but unfortunately it got stuck under a fence,” said Dlamini. The two members of the SANDF approached the area on foot, unaware that the animal was trapped in the fence. “On approaching the hyena on foot, it broke free and immediately attacked the SANDF member, injuring him on both hands. A third member went to the rescue and fired a single shot with a 9mm pistol injuring the animal which then fled the scene and he managed to rescue his colleague,” said Dlamini.

“The SANDF member was immediately treated by the operational medic on the scene and then transported to the Skukuza doctor’s rooms where he was stabilised and further transferred to the Nelspruit MediClinic under the supervision of the operational medic.” On Saturday evening, Dlamini said the SANDF member was still in hospital and receiving treatment for his injuries. “His condition is stable and not life threatening,” said Dlamini.