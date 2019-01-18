Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

JOHANNESBURG - Two Kruger National Park field rangers who were arrested in connection with rhino poaching have been granted bail R10 000 each, South African National Parks (SANParks) said on Friday. Lucky Mkansi, 30, and Nzima Joe Sihlangu, 32, were arrested on Tuesday in Crocodile Bridge on suspicion of involvement in rhino poaching.

On Thursday the pair appeared in Skukuza Magistrate's Court and they were granted bail.

SANParks said internal disciplinary procedures against them were also underway. Bail was fixed at R10 000 each with strict conditions, which include not travelling without informing the investigating officer, barring them from having contact either physically or by electronic means with other rangers as well as being under 24-hour house arrest.

A third field ranger who was also arrested was due to appear at the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court on Friday.

African News Agency (ANA)