File picture

Cape Town - Parliament’s portfolio committee on police on Monday welcomed the arrest of a 43-year-old human resources administration clerk at the SA Police Service (SAPS) in Giyane, Limpopo, for allegedly trying to solicit a R10 000 bribe from a job seeker. The suspect was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on Saturday during a sting operation by the police.

Police spokesman Captain Matimba Maluleke said the man, who is in charge of recruitment, promised a job applicant that their application would be speedily processed in exchange for cash.

Committee chairperson Francois Beukman said rooting out of corrupt elements within SAPS was the first step in strengthening public trust and credibility.

“It is unacceptable that this admin clerk allegedly used their position of authority to demand a R10 000 bribe from job applicants in order to process their application. This abhorrent behaviour goes against the ethos of a caring and capable public service that must deliver quality services, as guided by the Batho Pele principles,” said Beukman.

He said these corrupt acts were more worrying in the context of the high unemployment rate and the desperation, especially among the youth, to get any job opportunity possible.

“The admin clerk allegedly abused their position and exploited the desperation of the people for their own selfish and corrupt ends. If found guilty, this person must face the full wrath of the law for their misdeeds,” added Beukman.

Hawks provincial head, Major General Thobeka Jozi, welcomed the arrest and condemned corruption by public servants.

African News Agency (ANA)



