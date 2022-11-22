SAPS student cop ‘accidentally’ killed during combat training

Durban - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the death of a student police officer who was killed during a training session on Sunday. According to spokesperson Lizzy Suping the incident took place at the Thabazimbi Tactial Academy in Limpopo.

“It is alleged that the new recruits were undergoing tactical and combat training when the student officer was accidentally killed.” Suping said IPID will pronounce on the outcome once the investigation is complete. SAPS confirmed than an investigation was under way.

They told The South African that the investigation would be in conjunction with Ipid’s probe. The National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola has sent his condolences to the family. It is understood that the SAPS staff were also offered trauma counselling.

In a separate incident in 2016, a Durban cop was killed at a Pietermaritzburg shooting range. Malcolm Goodwin, 40, died of a gunshot wound to the heart while attending while attending a tactical intervention exercise. It is believed that the colleague who shot Goodwin had been paired off with him during an exercise.

The Post reported that the two had been simulating a shooting encounter with a suspect when Goodwin was shot. At the time of the shooting Ipid said they would prove the incident fully so that the family can get closure. Goodwin’s brother said Malcolm had dreamt of being a police officer since childhood.