The hunt by police in Hoedspruit near Phalaborwa in Limpopo for a group of armed suspects who robbed a cash-in-transit van on Saturday afternoon is continuing. Picture: SAPS/Supplied

Polokwane - The hunt by police in Hoedspruit near Phalaborwa for a group of armed suspects who robbed a cash-in-transit van on Saturday afternoon is continuing, Limpopo police said.

The cash-in-transit van was travelling along the R40 from Accornhoek towards Hoedspruit at about 2pm when two vehicles, a VW Amarok and Toyota Corolla, with several occupants inside started shooting at the van until the driver lost control and it overturned, Lt-Col Moatshe Ngoepe said on Sunday.

"Subsequently, these suspects blew up this security vehicle with explosives, took [an] undisclosed amount of money before they fled the scene. During this incident, both security officials sustained serious injuries and they were taken to hospital for medical treatment."

Anyone with information which might assist the police arrest the suspects should contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079-894-5501, or the crime stop number 08600-10111, the crime line sms 32211, or the nearest police station, Ngoepe said.

