Second accused in R25m Absa Limpopo fraud out on R2 000 bail

Polokwane – The second accused arrested for defrauding Absa in Limpopo has been released on bail, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Thursday.

Dzulani Walter Mashau, aged 26, was granted R2 000 in Waterval Magistrate’s Court when he appeared on a R25 million fraud charge, NPA spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.

“He appeared as accused number two on a case of fraud relating to Absa bank official Fhatuwani Sidwell Mudzanani,” Malabi-Dzhangi added.

In July, an intelligence-driven operation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) serious commercial crime investigation team, police in Waterval and Absa forensic investigators resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Mudzanani, an Absa bank consultant.

Mudzanani allegedly stole the R25m from Limpopo provincial government department accounts and deposited the funds into bank accounts linked to him.