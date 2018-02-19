Louis Trichardt - A group of armed men attacked and blew up a cash-in-transit vehicle on Monday, making off with some of the money and injuring a security guard along near Hendrick Verwoord tunnel outside of Louis Trichardt, Limpopo police said.

''A cash-in-transit vehicle was travelling from Musina when a Toyota double cab overtook it and subsequently started shooting continuously until the driver made a u-turn trying to save the passengers' lives. Unfortunately, there were other oncoming vehicles also shooting at them, aiming at the tyres, bringing the vehicle to a standstill,'' said spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

''The group of suspects blew up the safe in the security vehicle, took an undisclosed amount of cash before they fled the scene.''

One of the security guards was shot and injured.

''The armed suspects were travelling in a white Toyota double cab, a black Mercedes-Benz ML, another Mercedes-Benz sedan that was white in colour and a bakkie. No arrests have been made,'' Ngoepe said.

African News Agency/ANA