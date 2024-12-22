Seven killed in horrific Limpopo crash on N1, near Ga Phasha village

A Christmas Day filled with sorrow and sadness looms for some families after a horrific crash involving seven vehicles killed seven people and injured five others in Limpopo. The horror crash occurred in the early morning of Sunday, December 22, along the N1 road next to Ga phasha village Molemole Municipality Capricorn District.

Tidimalo Chuene, the departmental spokesperson of the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety said the crash involved seven vehicles, including a minibus carrying passengers. As the festive season spirit heightens, many people are gearing up for Christmas Day celebrations, but for other families, it will be a sorrowful time after losing their loved ones in a tragic crash. Chuene said a total of seven lives were lost on the scene while five were injured.

“The injured were ferried to hospital, and the cause of the crash is not known yet, as investigations are under way,” she said. Chuene said the possible cause of the accident will be determined by the investigations. Meanwhile, Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety Violet Mathye expressed sadness over the horrific crash.

"Much as we know that the festive season is for enjoyment, we urge our drivers and pedestrians alike to be more cautious when driving or walking along our roads", Mathye said. Mathye extended her sincere condolences to the bereaved families and urged all road users to be vigilant. “Road safety is the responsibility of all of us,” Mathye said.

Recently, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy revealed the mid-season festive road safety statistics, which revealed that there has been an increase in fatal crashes and fatalities compared to the same period last year. From December 2 to 15, the transport department recorded 439 fatal crashes nationwide resulting in the death of 512 people, a 3.1% and 2.6% increase respectively. The statistics revealed pedestrians remain the most vulnerable group, accounting for 45.6% of the fatalities, followed by passengers, drivers, and cyclists.