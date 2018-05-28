Polokwane - Police in Limpopo have arrested seven people in connection with a cash-in-transit heist along Matlala Road near Polokwane in which robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Tuesday that the alleged robbers were nabbed at various places across the province.

"During the operation, members recovered two stolen vehicles with false registration plates, ammunition, cartridges, money bags, and explosives. The seven are aged between 24 and 49," said Ngoepe.

The seven face charges ranging from cash in transit robbery, possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of ammunition as well as unlawful possession of explosives.

Hawks Limpopo spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke also said more arrests were imminent.

On Monday a group of armed men traveling in two SUVs attacked the security vehicle transporting cash and fired shots at its tyres until the vehicle stopped.

They then held up the security officers at gunpoint and used explosives to blast open the safe before fleeing the scene with their loot. Two security officers who were injured in the heist were taken to a hospital.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

ANA and IOL