The seven teens are among 10 suspects arrested over the brutal murder of 27-year-old Themane.





Themane was assaulted and left for dead in February in the Flora Park suburb.





An oblivious Themane was returning home from music practice at church when he was accosted and attacked, allegedly by a mob of teenage boys.





Limpopo police said he was found on Sunday and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.





Shortly after that, five teenagers were arrested in connection with his publicised murder.





These arrests were then followed by the arrest of the sixth suspect, also a teenager, the following day.





One of the teenagers was released shortly after her arrest as she could not be linked to the crime.





A few days later, three adults, aged 36, were arrested on February 28, and this was followed by the arrest of another teenager on Friday, March 1.





The last suspect, a 13-year-old boy, was arrested on March 8, 2019.





IOL