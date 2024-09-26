Shocking conditions exposed at Limpopo old age home sparks government action

Limpopo Social Development MEC Florence Radzilani has expressed concern over the inhumane living conditions at the Vuthlari Old Age and Disability Centre in Sekgosese. She vowed to provide assistance to the centre after its dire state was exposed by the Conty Lebepe Foundation (Conlef).

The non-profit organisation, led by Conty Lebepe, is known for exposing corruption and seeking accountability. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Conlef spokesperson Fani Tsela said the foundation had sent a letter to Radzilani on September 19, urging her to intervene. Tsela described the conditions at the centre as akin to the “Life Esidimeni saga, Round Two, in Limpopo Province.”

“As Conlef, we are saddened and dismayed by what we discovered at Vuthlari Old Age and Disability Centre,” said Tsela. He explained that the centre, located in Roerfontein village in the Sekgosese area, was found in a dire state, with inadequate living conditions. Disturbing images from the investigations revealed that patients regularly missed their medication, including those with chronic conditions, placing them at risk of premature death.

Tsela urged the department to act swiftly in relocating the patients to a safe facility, fearing for their lives. “The lives of vulnerable people are in grave danger,” he warned, calling on the Limpopo provincial government, the Department of Social Development, the Human Rights Commission, and other stakeholders to intervene urgently. The state of beds at the Vuthlari Old Age and Disability Centre in Sekgosese, in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied. He added that the situation violated human rights, requiring immediate action.

“We have learned that some patients have already died due to malnutrition, unsanitary conditions, and stress.” According to Tsela, the centre’s conditions were alarming, with no roof or window panes, and patients sleeping with dirty blankets. The facility reportedly served only soup, cabbage, and spinach without cooking oil, with no access to toiletries or personal protective equipment (PPE). Patients bathed with cold water and pine gel, and Tsela claimed that those nearing death were washed with Jeyes Fluid and fed Mageu (fermented maize meal) mixed with Danone dairy snacks until they passed away.

Tsela went on to say that the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) treated animals better than the Vuthlari centre treated its residents. Macaroni, thophi a yellow melon which is mixed with maize meal and cabbage, are the food eaten by the patients at the Vuthlari Old Age and Disability Centre, according to the Conty Lebepe Foundation. Picture: Supplied. He expressed sympathy for the families of the deceased, saying, “We hope the families of the patients and the departed find closure and comfort. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.” He also called for legal action against those responsible for the conditions at the centre.

Following the revelations, Limpopo Department of Social Development spokesperson Joshua Kwapa stated that the department was finalising its assessment and investigation and would release a media statement in due course. However, Radzilani visited the centre herself after concerns raised by Conlef. Kwapa confirmed that Radzilani’s visit was prompted by reports of mistreatment of elderly residents, whose human rights were allegedly being violated.

He said a team of social workers had been dispatched to assess the situation, which included claims that patients had defaulted on medication due to lack of proper care, and that the centre was unable to provide sufficient food or blankets. Radzilani described the conditions at the centre as “unacceptable” and called for immediate action. “Our primary concern is the appalling conditions in which our elderly are forced to live. As a government, we are responsible for protecting the human rights of these vulnerable members of our society. We will do everything possible to intervene and rescue these elderly people from these terrible conditions,” she said.

She added that her team had been denied access to the facility by its owner, but assured that proper arrangements would be made to ensure they could enter and address the situation. Speaking with IOL News, Pheko Baloyi owner of the old age centre, admitted that the living conditions at the centre are dire, but blamed the government for not offering any support. “I have been seeking help different departments in the province, they promised to intervene, but they never fulfilled their promises. I was promised many things including beds, funds, vehicle, building materials, and others, but nothing has happened.”

Baloyi confirmed to IOL News that centre is registered, saying that it started to operate in 1998 in the Vhembe area, but relocated to the current location in 2005. “The centre is legally registered with department of social development and health, and at the moment about 19 to 20 people are being cared at the centre.” He said they provide care to people with different conditions, from disabilities to mental problems.

Baloyi said centre relied on donations from good Samaritans who offers to help and the social grants of the residents. “We don’t get any funding from anywhere, we are depending on donations, because the funding from the department of social development was stopped in 2016, due to non-compliance.” He said the officials from the department visited the centre many times to inspect and monitor it, and it was found that the centre was not complying.

This resulted in the funding being halted, Baloyi said. Although he admitted that the conditions are dire at the centre, he refuted the allegations that those nearing death were washed with Jeyes Fluid. “Those people are exaggerating, and I don’t know that. I will not comment on exaggeration issues, because they are talking about the things that I don’t know.”