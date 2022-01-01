Six die including four children in Mokopane crash

CAPE TOWN – A car crash on Friday afternoon resulted in the death of six people, including four children. According to the communications officer at ER24, Russel Meiring, at 12.15pm, a bakkie and a truck collided on the N1 south in Mokopane, about 55km outside Polokwane.

“A bakkie was found in the one-lane while a truck-and-trailer was found on its roof on the side of the road. “Both vehicles had sustained a significant amount of damage in the collision,” he said. Upon closer inspection of the wreckage, paramedics found that two adults and four children in the bakkie had already succumbed to their numerous injuries.

“Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead by the provincial EMS. “Two other men, believed to be in their 50s, were lying trapped inside the truck in critical conditions. “The provincial fire services had to use specialised equipment to free the men from the vehicle,” Meiring said.

Upon their release, the men were treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to Voortrekker Hospital for urgent care. Meiring said details surrounding the incident were unknown but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations. [email protected]