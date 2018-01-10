Registrations at Polokwane's Capricorn TVET college have been moved to the old Peter Mokaba stadium following a stampede that resulted in injuries.

Polokwane - Registrations at Polokwane's Capricorn TVET college have been moved to the old Peter Mokaba stadium in the region following a stampede earlier on Thursday that resulted in injuries.

According to reports, at least six people sustained injuries and were hospitalised.

But the spokesperson of the Department of Higher Education and Training Madikwe Mabotha dismissed any suggestions of serious injuries saying affected were treated for minor bruises.

It is understood that injuries occurred as a result of pushing and shoving between people queuing for admission for the 2018 academic year.

"There are two campuses one in Seshego and Polokwane that both had long lines of people who had come to register. In Polokwane, two people were injured and treated on the spot. At Seshego there were also incidents and three people who had to be treated. We don't have the full details as it is very hot up there and we suspect it might have had to do with dehydration," Mabotha said.

He added while registration in Polokwane has been stopped and will resume on Monday, it was business as usual at the Seshego campus.

Mabotha also indicated that following the incidents, the Department held discussions with various stakeholders and it was agreed that the Polokwane registrations would be moved to a bigger venue to prevent such incidents.

Mabotha said this was a unique incident at TVET colleges.

"We were at the South West TVET college in Soweto on Wednesday. There were walk-ins but registrations ran smoothly," he said.

Mabotha said the department still encouraged students to apply for space at higher learning institutions online as it is free and manageable.

Meanwhile, the police in Polokwane are investigating a hit and run incident after a car rammed into two students at the college.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said police had the registration number in their possession and were following leads. With regards to the chaotic scenes that unfolded at the college, Mojapelo said calm had been restored.

