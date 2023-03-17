Six of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations reach an energy availability factor of 70%

Rustenburg – Eskom says there have been notable gradual improvements in its power generation fleet. Over the past week, six coal-fired power stations achieved an energy availability factor (EAF) of 70%, a milestone last achieved on May 8, 2022, the electricity supplier said.

Three of these power stations, Camden, Duvha and Matla, have been on a sustained upward trend as a result of a reduction in plant breakdowns and the return to service of a number of units that were on unplanned breakdowns. Lethabo, Matimba and Medupi have been experiencing continued good performance and remain among Eskom’s three best-performing stations. In addition, Lethabo was able to sustain performance after a quick recovery following a wet coal incident experienced last week, due to flooding after excessive rainfall. “While this is still early progress, it shows a positive trajectory from actions taken to recover Eskom generation plants. This is consistent with Eskom’s target to achieve 70% EAF by the 2025 financial year,” said acting CEO Calib Cassim.