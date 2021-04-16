Soldier among seven people remanded in custody for public violence

Pretoria - The Namakgale magistrate's court in Limpopo has remanded in custody seven people including a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) who were arrested for public violence.

The SANDF’s Tshepo Malungani, aged 53, appeared in court on Thursday alongside his co-accused Ngwako Monyela who is 30, Katlego Malatji, 29, Maredzi Malatji aged 34, Lebogang Shokane aged 28, Khali Malatji aged 32 and 48-year-old Joe Masilo Mashale.

“They were remanded in custody and their case was postponed to the 20 April 2021 for bail application and further police investigations,” Limpopo police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement.

The suspects were arrested following violence in Phalaborwa town when protesters using tree branches, burning tyres and rocks blocked key roads last Friday.

Ngoepe said the violent protests by community members disrupted day-to-day activities in affected areas, with children unable to go to school while commuters could not travel to work and shops were forced to stay closed.