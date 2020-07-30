Suspect held over kidnapping, murder of Limpopo girl, 8

Cape Town – A suspect has been arrested after the body of an 8-year-old Limpopo girl, who had been missing since Monday, was found in the early hours today.

The remains of Mabareki California Molamudi were found in bushes at Xipungu village, near Tzaneen, police said.

The 34-year-old suspect will be charged with kidnapping, rape and murder. He is expected to appear in the Ritavi Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

“The probe that was conducted at the scene suggested that the child might have been raped before she was murdered. This will be determined by forensic investigations that are unfolding,” police said.

“The child, who was a Grade 1 leaner at Totwana Primary School at Xipungu village, was reportedly left with a caregiver, who is also a family member, on Monday, 27 July 2020 when she suddenly went missing.