Suspect held over kidnapping, murder of Limpopo girl, 8
Cape Town – A suspect has been arrested after the body of an 8-year-old Limpopo girl, who had been missing since Monday, was found in the early hours today.
The remains of Mabareki California Molamudi were found in bushes at Xipungu village, near Tzaneen, police said.
The 34-year-old suspect will be charged with kidnapping, rape and murder. He is expected to appear in the Ritavi Magistrate's Court tomorrow.
“The probe that was conducted at the scene suggested that the child might have been raped before she was murdered. This will be determined by forensic investigations that are unfolding,” police said.
“The child, who was a Grade 1 leaner at Totwana Primary School at Xipungu village, was reportedly left with a caregiver, who is also a family member, on Monday, 27 July 2020 when she suddenly went missing.
“Preliminary investigations conducted by the police revealed that the child was last seen in the company of the suspect, walking to the nearby shop.
“He later reportedly told some community members that the child was kidnapped by unknown men travelling in a Toyota Quantum.”
At about 10am yesterday, Tzaneen tracking team officers received information that the suspect went to consult a traditional healer at Acornhoek in Mpumalanga. On arrival at about 1.30am, police said, the suspect was found and arrested.
Further investigations led the team to an area next to the local crèche at Xipungu village.
Limpopo police commisssioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba strongly condemned the brutal murder of Mabareki.
IOL