Suspect in custody after Limpopo mayor’s house robbed

PRETORIA – A suspect has on Thursday been remanded in custody after being arrested by the police in connection with a home robbery at the mayor’s house in Limpopo’s Waterberg District. Joao Antonio Lucas appeared before the Phalala Magistrate's Court in Lephalale on Thursday, according to Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe. “He was denied bail and his case was postponed to the 25 February 2021 for formal bail application and for further police investigations,” said Ngoepe. “The suspect, who is a Mozambican national but staying in Springs in the Gauteng province, was arrested by a team of detectives while at his hideout in Gauteng within 72 hours after the suspect and his accomplices allegedly attacked and robbed the house of one of the municipal mayors in the Waterberg District of Limpopo on Sunday, the 14 February 2021, at about 20h00.” The SAPS said four armed men, accompanied by two women, driving in three vehicles, arrived at the mayor's residence and attacked the security guard.

“They asked the security guard to see the mayor, but before he could respond they attacked him. They entered the house and also tied (up) everybody inside before they searched the house,” said Ngoepe.

“Subsequently, they stole a Toyota Legend 45 and fled the scene, but the car was later found abandoned along Lebu Road in the Tomburke policing area outside Lephalale. These suspects disappeared with a white Toyota Fortuner, a navy blue VW Polo and another unidentified car.”

The security guard was taken to hospital with “serious injuries”.

Police said that during the arrest one of the vehicles used by the suspects, a VW Polo, was confiscated.

“A manhunt for the remaining five accomplices is still under way and anyone with information that can lead to their arrest may contact Colonel Malesela Mogale at 071 479 2329 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or MySAPS app,” said Ngoepe.

ANA