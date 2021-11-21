Taxi men gunned down in Limpopo after funeral

Rustenburg –Two taxi bosses returning from a funeral were gunned down in Limpopo, the provincial police said. Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said their bullet-riddled bodies were found inside an idling sedan at the Pankop-Pienaarsrivier T-junction, on Saturday afternoon.

"It is believed the two victims attended a funeral at Phake Village and as they were driving back and approaching the T-junction, their vehicle was apparently shot at many times by unknown suspects. The victims’ vehicle went through the intersection and stopped in nearby bushes,” he said. "It is not clear at this stage how many suspects were involved and whether or not they were on foot or driving a vehicle.” Mojapelo said the two were reportedly the chairperson and secretary of Simunye Taxi Association, they were identified as Charles Sibanda and Julius Morifi, 50.

"The motive for the attack is not known at this stage, but taxi violence cannot be ruled out. Anyone with information is requested to call Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, MySAPSApp or their nearest police station," he said. In North West, police said a 22-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her 42-year-old cousin to death on Saturday, in Amalia near Schweizer-Reneke. "According to information, the victim was visiting his mother’s house and found the suspect eating. They allegedly had an argument and the suspect took out a knife and threatened to stab the victim, but the latter’s girlfriend managed to intervene and grabbed the knife from the suspect.

"The victim and the suspect were then left alone. However, the victim arrived a while later at his house, which is three houses away from her mother’s residence and told his girlfriend that the suspect who is his cousin, had stabbed him in his upper-body," said spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani. "An ambulance was called, but the victim died before he could be transported to a nearby hospital. Police were summoned and the suspect was arrested and charged with murder. The motive for the murder is still unknown, and investigations into the matter continues." The woman was expected to appear in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate’s Court on Monday.