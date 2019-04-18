Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Ten people traveling in a minibus taxi died on Thursday when their vehicle collided with a truck at Kranskop plaza along the N1 highway in Limpopo. Earlier reports stated that seven had died. Limpopo transport MEC Makoma Makhurupetje confirmed that the death toll had risen to ten.

The deceased were six males and four females. Two other passengers were injured and were being treated in hospital.

The northbound lanes of the road between Modimolle and Mookgopong were closed, with traffic officers diverting vehicles to the R33 and R101. The accident is the first major one ahead of the Easter weekend, in an area that was declared a high accident zone by Limpopo authorities.

Makhurupetje said the minibus was traveling from Musina to Gauteng before colliding with the truck. The truck caught fire on impact.

''The minibus was traveling in high speed when it collided with truck, the driver is the one at fault,'' she told the SABC.

The MEC appealed to motorists to be cautious on the roads this Easter weekend.

''We expect many people to travel here between today and Sunday. We ask people to obey rules of the road, exercise caution and put seatbelts on. No texting while driving.''

African News Agency/ANA