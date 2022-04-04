Ten men sentenced for illegal gold dealing

Rustenburg - Ten unlawful gold dealers were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by the Giyani Magistrate's Court, the Hawks said on Sunday. Spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said Mpatise Tshuma, 29, Decent Ngwenya, 22, Lamulani Sibanda, 31, Skhumbuzo Mkandla, 21, Ocean Mpofu, 28, Prince Ndlovu, 27, Brandon Nyoni, 22, Clive Moyo, 29, Tawanda Ndebele, 33, and Philani Ndlovu, 33, who are all Zimbabwean nationals were sentenced on Friday.

He said the Hawks arrested the group on May 14 in 2021. “The Hawks received a tip-off about people who were en route from Phalaborwa to Giyani to sell gold. The vehicle matching a description of the one they were travelling in was spotted driving on the R81 road near Giyani shopping complex and it was cornered. “Ten occupants were found in the vehicle and they were searched. Upon searching them, unwrought gold, pastel, scale and mine detectors worth over R900 000 as well as R3800 cash were found and seized,” he said.

The group appeared several times in the Giyani Magistrate's Court, and subsequently pleaded guilty to the charges. “The court sentenced them to two years’ imprisonment for contravention of the Precious Metal Act, of which one year is suspended, and six months imprisonment for contravening the Immigration Act. The sentences are to run concurrently,” Captain Maluleke said. In Mpumalanga, police said Rich Ricardo Chauke, 23, was sentenced to nine years by the Skukuza Regional Court on Friday after he pleaded guilty to charges of poaching.

Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Chauke, together with two accomplices, were poaching in the Kruger National Park on April 9 in 2021 and they illegally entered through the Houtboschrand Section of the park. “It is said that on the said day, the field rangers who were on duty were busy patrolling when they noticed some footprints on the tarred road at Houtboschrand Section of the park which alerted them that there were some intruders. With the assistance of a tracking dog, the rangers began looking for their targets (intruders) whereby the three were hiding in thick bush. “Two of the intruders unfortunately fled however Chauke was caught by the rangers and he was found in possession of a .458 Win Mag bolt action rifle with no serial numbers, two cartidges of the said rifle, as well as three backpacks and an axe,” he said.

He said the police at Skukuza were notified about the incident and upon their arrival the accused was arrested and charged for trespassing, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon. He said after police determined that Chauke was originally from Mozambique and was in South Africa illegally, a charge of contravention of the Immigration Act was added against him. “After pleading guilty, the court sentenced him as follows: On the count of trespassing, the accused was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment and for contravention of the Immigration Act, he was sentenced to 1 year imprisonment meanwhile for possession of unlicensed firearm, the accused was slapped with 6 years imprisonment. For possession of unlicensed ammunition, the accused was sentenced to 2 years imprisonment while for possession of a dangerous weapon, he was sentenced to 1 year imprisonment. In addition, the accused was declared unfit to possess a firearm. He will then be incarcerated for an effective nine years.“

