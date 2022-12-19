Cape Town – A third victim from a Malamulele hut which was doused with petrol and set alight while six people were sleeping has succumbed to his injuries.
Police in Malamulele confirmed that the third victim succumbed to severe burn wounds when the hut, in which six family members were asleep, was set alight by an alleged intruder, whose name has been confirmed as Edward Chauke by the police.
Vumbhoni Maluleke, 22, died after Vunene Ngoveni, 3, and Nhlayiseko Precious Mabasa, 23, perished in the inferno.
The other three are still in a critical condition in hospital.
Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed the arrest of Chauke, 29, who was allegedly on the run after allegedly setting alight the hut in which six people, among them four children, were set alight in Plange Village, Mtiti.
Chauke, who had been on the run since the incident, appeared in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Last week, police reported that during Saturday December 10, 2022 Chauke, reportedly visited his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend who was at home with her two children aged 2 months and 2 years, her cousin and her two children aged 6 days and 3 years.
The two allegedly started arguing and Chauke reportedly left after the heated altercation.
At about 1am on Sunday, Chauke allegedly broke a window and sprinkled petrol inside the house and set it on fire.
He then fled the scene. The victims screamed for help and were rescued by community members.
Police and emergency rescue services were summoned and the victims transported to hospital in a critical condition.
Police opened a case of arson and six counts of attempted murder against Chauke.
A child, identified as Vunene Ngobeni, 3, later died from her extensive injuries.
The attempted murder charges in relation to those who have died have since been changed to murder.
IOL