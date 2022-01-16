This is how the Moti family left SA after four boys’ kidnapping

Cape Town – The four Moti brothers are attending school in Dubai, indicating that they have no intention to come back to South Africa, according to a Sunday report. eNCA reported that the family spent some time in Nairobi, before making their way to Dubai.

On December 1, the broadcaster reported that six members of the Moti family departed on a Kenya Airways flight to Nairobi, because they could not get into Dubai directly due to a travel ban. Private investigators have pleaded with the family to assist the police with their investigation. According to a City Press report, it is believed that the kidnapping might have been an act of revenge, after an illicit money transfer deal went awry.

The newspaper reported that the transfer was allegedly done through the brothers’ uncle and the individuals who sent the money could not open a case as the money was illegal. Their solution was to kidnap the boys in a bid for the London-based uncle to come to South Africa and release the money. According to the report, two of the alleged kidnappers we identified but have since been killed, after “apparently being kidnapped”.

In October, Zia, Alwaan, Zayyad, and Zidan Moti were on their way to school when a gang of suspects armed with R5 rifles and handguns, broke a window and unlocked their vehicle. A grey SUV arrived on the scene and the children were bundled into the vehicle. The boys were found in Vuyani, three weeks after they were abducted. They were unharmed.