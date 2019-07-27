South African Police Service (SAPS) officers arrested 164 suspects during a high-density operation conducted from the early hours of Friday morning in and around the Thohoyandou area in Limpopo. Photo: SAPS

Thohoyandou - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers arrested 164 suspects during a high-density operation conducted from the early hours of Friday morning in and around the Thohoyandou area, Limpopo police said. Operation ‘Swara Tsotsi’ was first launched in Polokwane on June 28, and was executed through roadblocks, stop and searches, compliance inspections at businesses, including liquor outlets, and tracing of wanted suspects, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Saturday.

Friday's operation was led by Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Namane Dickson Masemola, accompanied by Thohoyandou policing cluster commander Maj-Gen Rosina Mulaudzi, Maj-Gen Lediga Mashilo of Polokwane, Maj-Gen Mbazima Ngobeni of Giyani, and other senior police officers.

The operation comprised of different SAPS units, traffic police, home affairs department officials, and health department officials.

Police officers arrested 164 suspects during a high-density operation conducted from the early hours of Friday morning in and around the Thohoyandou area. Photo: SAPS

The suspects were arrested for various crimes, including assault, contempt of court, drunken driving, contravention of the Immigration Act, and contravention of the Road Traffic Act. They would appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court soon, Ngoepe said.

African News Agency (ANA)