Phalaborwa - Three suspects have been arrested for the illegal possession of explosives in a village near Phalaborwa in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Saturday the suspects, aged between 26 and 46, were arrested following a tip-off from a member of the community about the existence of illegal explosives stored in a house in Mashishimale village outside Phalaborwa.

"In a swift reaction to this information, a joint sting operation was activated composed of the SAPS Namakgale, Crime Intelligence and the National Rhino 09 Unit.

"The origin of these explosives is still being determined although it is believed that this might be part of a bigger syndicate on business and armed robberies where in some instances safes are blown up by the explosives, including the cash-in-transit vehicles, but the ongoing investigations will confirm that."

Ngoepe said more arrests are expected.

The suspects will appear before the Namakgale Magistrate's Court soon.

African News Agency/ANA