File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - Three people died when the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire after colliding with a bakkie along the N11 in Marble Hall, Limpopo. Police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the driver of the Nissan Navara bakkie fled the accident scene on foot.

"The Nissan Navara bakkie and a Datsun sedan collided at an intersection. Afterwards, the Datsun vehicle caught fire with three passengers inside. Two children, aged one and four, were also injured during the accident. They were amongst the hawkers who were sitting alongside the road. Police are requesting the driver of the Navara bakkie to come to Marble Hall police station or a station to assist with investigations in this matter," said Ngoepe.

The crash happened on Sunday. The exact circumstances around the accident is not yet known.

African News Agency (ANA)